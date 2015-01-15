© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

M-Comp A/S appoints new country manager for the Nordic

M-Comp A/S has changed the strategy on sales in Sweden, Norway and Finland. The focus in the new strategy is to adopt the concept used successfully in Denmark for the last 4 years: the concept of a borderless organization.

This concept secures that the best resources is allocated to the customer projects based on knowhow and not on territorial location. M-Comp A/S has a matrix organization where all team players have sales responsibility and a product focus. The success of working with one organization and one legal entity has proven the most effective structure for M-Comp A/S.



“By employing Lennarth Engman as Country Manager for Sweden, Norway and Finland, we have secured a very special talent in both the product areas: displays and touch,” the company writes in a press release.