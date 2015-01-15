© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Flextronics brings Silicon Valley innovation To Detroit

Flextronics is linking the high technology advances of Silicon Valley with the automotive industry in Detroit, US.

At its newly established location adjacent to Detroit, Flextronics' specialised automotive team is helping to further enable swift implementation of cutting edge smart, connected technologies and applications by collaborating with The Detroit Big Three and partnering with OEM customers and partners on projects at various stages of development enabling sketch to scale solutions offerings.



The newly opened Flextronics facility will enable innovation and disruptive technology development that further supports customer's needs for differentiation. Services provided include product design and development, engineering, validation testing, development garage, prototyping and quality engineering.



According to M2M Research, 15 percent of the 85 million new vehicles sold in 2015 will have embedded connectivity solutions. By 2025, 90 percent of all vehicles sold will have them.



"We are thrilled to bring our established innovation and smart, connected technology applications and expertise to our new facility adjacent to Detroit," said Chris Obey, president of Flextronics Automotive. "Flextronics is uniquely positioned to help OEMs as they move from the 'Information Age' into the 'Intelligence Age' with advanced technologies and embedded sensors, software, processing, and connectivity with other devices and the cloud that are enabling entirely new functionality and more applications in the marketplace than ever before."