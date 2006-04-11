Assembléon upgrades Speedpack

Assembléon is introducing a new Speedpack upgrade package to its AX range of Pick & Place machines.

The upgrade increases the output of the company's SMD (Surface Mounted Device) placement equipment lines by up to 15%, while also improving line balancing. The speed for the AX5, for example, increases from IPC 9850 speed 94,300 up to 110,000 components/hour. Speedpack runs on new machines, and currently installed machines can be upgraded.



Speedpack is the first of several developments planned by the company to bring performance of installed machines up to the latest machine standards. The platform's modularity allows specific modules to be upgraded without having to change the entire machine setup or design. This helps make the machines 'future proof' - a major strategic aim for Assembléon.



No trade-off

Speedpack raises outputs without trading off against other key performance indicators such as accuracy (4 sigma @ 50 micron). This significantly reduces the production cost per component. By raising output, more products can be produced from the same line without adding floor space.