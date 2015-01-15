© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Autoliv: Electronics to reach 2 billion USD 2019

Autoliv, Inc., working with automotive safety, yesterday provided several updates in a speech by its CEO, President and Chairman Mr. Jan Carlson at Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference.

Active safety revenues in 2014 reached around $490 million, essentially reaching the $0.5 billion target one year ahead of the plan established in late 2011. The Company is now preparing for the next level of active safety and automated driving features in addition to its current focus of selling vision, night vision and radar products and systems.



The future offering will continue to provide sensing products, but will additionally include highly-automated system integration capabilities needed for future cars. Autoliv said it intends to be one of the leading system suppliers in active safety moving toward autonomous driving. The Company is continuously building its electronics business and capabilities, and now targets to reach $2 billion in sales for 2019 in its new electronics business segment which became operational on January 1, 2015, out of which around $1 billion will be active safety sales. The electronics business segment includes passive safety electronics and active safety.