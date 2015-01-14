© trw_das Electronics Production | January 14, 2015
TRW expands electronics business to meet growing demand
TRW Automotive Holdings utilised CES 2015 as a platform to highlight the expansion of its electronics group – and in particular the growth of its dedicated Automated Vehicle team
TRW has broad experience in radar and video camera systems and anticipates exponential growth in these technologies over the next decade; the Company is implementing third and fourth generation sensor systems which help to address the more immediate industry requirements, but also play a fundamental role in enabling semi- and automated driving.
Tolga Oal, vice president, TRW Global Electronics commented: "Automated functions are at the top of the industry's agenda. This requires an increase in the level of integration between sensors, controllers and actuators as well as redundancy strategies. We have aligned our business in several ways in order to more effectively partner with our customers in these areas."
"For example, our Automated Vehicle engineering team is doubling in size in 2015 in order to meet the growing product development demand from our European, North American and Japanese customers. This is part of a wider effort in which the Company is hiring engineers and technicians to also support the overall growth of our Driver Assist System product portfolio," Oal concluded.
The company's expansion plans also include structures in Poland. One of the Electronic Engineering centers is located in Częstochowa (central Poland), currently employing some 200 people. The unit specialises in Driver Assistance Systems as well as air bag and braking control systems. Via the company's HR department, evertiq learned that the center is planning to hire at least 50 new engineers in 2015.
