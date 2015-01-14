© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Apex ready to make profit in Thailand

PCB manufacturer Apex International's new facility in Thailand experienced its break-even-point at the end of 2014. The new facility is now expected to start generating profits for the company.

The company has initiated commercial operations for the first-phase capacity of the new Thailand facility. The second-phase production lines for the facility are expected to be operational in the first quarter, according to a report in DigiTimes.