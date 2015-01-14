© essemtec

TE-LOH Michael Korn invests in Essemtec equipment

The North German electronics manufacturer TE-LOH Michael Korn KG is expanding its production line with a SMD assembler and a reflow oven from Essemtec.

In September 2014, the EMS service provider TE-LOH Michael Korn KG invested in the expansion of its production line. The decision landed on a pick-and-place system from Essemtec. "Our new Paraquda placement machine enables precise and process-optimized work and fits in well with our usual high quality standards. In addition, it is characterized by its flexibility of component parts and PCB formats, as well as the ease of programming and the reliability of the assembly from batch size 1," explains Michael Korn, owner of TE-LOH.



For the soldering process, the company decided to purchase a RO400FC, full-convection reflow oven for small to medium volumes from Essemtec. .