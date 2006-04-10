Invotec CEO:<br>UK's PCB production still viable

According to an interview made by electronicsweekly Invotec´s CEO David Jones is positive about the future but raises a finger of warning about the consumption of power and material.

David Jones is the CEO of the UK´s largest PCB manufacturer Invotec. He is convinced about that there is a future for the PCB manufacturing in UK. "I remain totally convinced that profitable PCB manufacture in the UK is sustainable - in the right areas! Invotec has been successful because we have stuck to our basic principles - we do not try to compete with the Far East on low cost - high volume product", Jones told ElectronicsWeekly.



David Jones is concerned about the rising utility costs in UK but he has realised that there is not much to do about that. "I would like Government to recognise the danger - that the recent huge price rises are really damaging our manufacturing industry - and offer help. However there appears to be little sympathy on this and so we have to help ourselves. Eliminate all unnecessary use of electricity, water and gas - combine a number of smaller users together and create greater "buying power"", Jones told Electronics Weekly.