Parrot is still going after e.solutions

Parrot SA has filed a request for arbitration against e.solutions GmbH, a jointly owned company of Elektrobit Corporation (EB) and Audi, seeking remuneration and/or damages in connection with a supply contract.

Elektrobit Corporation (EB) has received information that a supplier of e.solutions GmbH (e.solutions), Parrot SA (Parrot), has filed a request for arbitration against e.solutions at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce seeking remuneration and/or damages currently in an amount of approximately EUR 9.4 million in connection with an automotive supply contract. The place of arbitration is Munich, Germany.



However, based on e.solutions' initial legal analysis the claim is without merit both in terms of the grounds and the amount of the claim.



The claim is based on Parrot's allegation that e.solutions breached a supply contract between e.solutions and Parrot by not ordering Parrot's products for e.solutions' new infotainment software system. Parrot, also, claims that e.solutions' new infotainment software system infringes its IP rights.



Parrot has previously filed a lawsuit against e.solutions based on the same contract in the Tribunal de Commerce de Paris (Commercial Court Paris) as announced by EB on April 4, 2014 and has subsequently withdrawn the claim as announced by EB on September 22, 2014.