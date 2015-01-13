© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Sabtech renames itself to IXI Technology

Sabtech, a company in the design, manufacture and support of tactical data communications solutions for military and government agencies, has changed its name to IXI Technology.

The new name comes on the heels of a change in ownership, and reflects a strategic approach to advanced technology as well as entering new industrial markets.



"We are now starting an exciting new era in the company," said Michael Carter, Chief Executive Officer, IXI Technology. "The name is changing, but not our great people or our commitment to customers. We continue to focus on advanced communications technology, exceptional customer service, on-time delivery for the U.S. military and its allies. Due to the robustness of our specialized interface boards, rugged computer systems and test equipment, our technology is perfect for industrial applications as well. We look forward to continued strong growth in the months and years ahead."



The company's technology development efforts are concentrated on High Density Processors and Computing, Data I/O Conversion, Digital Data Links, High Definition Video Sensors and Processing, Emulation of Systems, and Advanced Software Algorithms.