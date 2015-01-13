© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Smooth transition marks Hitachi move to Yamaha

Yamaha Motor has implemented an aggressive transition plan to ensure continuous support of the Hitachi installed base and continued sales of the high speed Sigma series mounter platform.

The implementation of the plan follows the announcement in September 2014 whereby Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation resolved to withdraw from the chip mounter business, and concluded a contract to partially transfer assets related to the surface mounter business to Yamaha.



“We remain committed to providing world class service and support to all of our customers, and Yamaha has endorsed that commitment wholeheartedly” states Tom Simpson of Hitachi High Technologies America. “The transition will be effective February 1, 2015. The same advanced mounter technology, innovative thinking, and comprehensive support that our customers have come to expect with the Sigma series will be enhanced by becoming a part of Yamaha, a recognized global leader in SMT assembly technology. In the short term, our customers will interact primarily with the same Sigma experts as they have in the past; however Yamaha has an aggressive plan to add substantial technical depth and resources to the team to further enhance our engineering support.”



Yamaha Motor believes that the transfer of assets from Hitachi High-Tech Group will strengthen Yamaha’s technical foundations in the high-speed mounter market and create more opportunities for expanding their customer base and ultimately enhance their surface mounter business.