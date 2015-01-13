© federicofoto dreamstime.com

Trouble at Foxconn India

Back in December 2014, Foxconn decided to suspend production at its facility in Chennai, India. Now the employees are resorting to a day-long hunger strike in order to get the state government's attention.

Negotiations between the company and its employees have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough as the employees want to see the plant reopened. With the fear of loosing their jobs, the employees have now decided to go on a hunger strike, seeking state government's intervention, according to a report in Economic Times.



The company has offered its employees voluntary retirement scheme or severance package as part of suspending production at the facility, the report concludes.