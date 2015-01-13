© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Tieto to renew its services - layoffs will occur

Ongoing digitalisation enables new business models in which IT plays a central role, Finnish Tieto is strengthening and renewing its services to ensure better position itself in this development, something that will have an impact on personnel.

The increased focus on new market opportunities will include recruitments of new competences as well as adjustments in existing resourcing. As a consequence, Tieto has initiated personnel negotiations affecting up to 500 positions in Finland and 340 in other countries, mainly in Sweden and the Czech Republic.



The planned reductions will affect the Managed Services (up to 650) and Consulting and System Integration (up to 190) service lines. It is expected that the reductions will be implemented during 2015.



At the same time, Tieto will continue to invest in its high-growth businesses. To grow faster than the market in the longer term, Tieto also plans to continue to recruit new competences and retrain existing employees to match the needs in new service areas. During 2015, the company expects to add several hundred positions in new competence areas, including a substantial amount in the Nordic countries.



“Our renewal continues with deployment of new automated services, enabled by new technologies. The shift from traditional to new services is key for growth but also changes our competence structures. While recruiting and retraining for growth businesses we unfortunately need to also reduce a number of roles within traditional service areas. Tieto actively renews itself to drive the digitalization of Nordic enterprises and society and I am confident that we will succeed in improving both our customers’ and our own competitiveness. At the same time, we will support our employees through this continuous change,” says Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO.