Europlacer wins pick & place award

Europlacer, a designer and manufacturer of comprehensive SMT placement systems for the global electronics industry, announces that it has been awarded an Innovation Award in the category of Pick and-Place for its innovative 3DPS Adaptive Positioning System.

The award was presented by EMAsia Magazine's Publisher Catherine Wong to Derek Gaston, group managing director, during a Wednesday, April 5, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition International Hotel during NEPCON China/EMT China.



The 3DPS™ is an innovative Adaptive Positioning System that picks up components with a turret head that now is fitted with a contact sensor so the machine knows when it contacts a component or the board.



The Innovation Awards program is sponsored by EMAsia Magazine and honors the top 15 brands of various manufacturing-related products, materials and equipment. The purpose of this program is to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry. The awards will bring the industry together in a celebration of the companies that are achieving the highest standards and driving technology forward.

