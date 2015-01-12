© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

LAB Circuits goes with Orbotech

Spanish PCB manufacturer, LAB Circuits S.A., has chosen Orbotech's Nuvogo 800 Direct Imaging system.

This decision was part of the company’s broader business strategy aimed at keeping LAB Circuits competitive in the increasingly demanding European marketplace.



“We are always focused on the needs of our customers,” explained Mr. Albert Angel, General Manager, “therefore, flexibility on resist type while maintaining superior image quality was of great importance to us. Only Orbotech’s Nuvogo 800 DI system’s MultiWave Laser Technology, lets us use the widest possible range of resists while maintaining high registration accuracy and depth-of-focus. The results achieved on this system included excellent uniformity and quality even across uneven topography and varying thickness on some of our most demanding circuits, with high throughput. We are excited to be able to use this powerful new technology to the benefit of our customers.”



“We are pleased to continue to support LAB Circuits dedication to its customers by providing it with our best-in-class technology,” said Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “We look forward to fostering a continued partnership with this esteemed client.”