IMI takes full control of PSi

Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), a Philippine-based EMS provider, has bought out minority shareholders of PSi Technologies Inc (PSi), a power semiconductor assembly and test-service provider.

IMI completed the USD 500'000 acquisition of the remaining shares of PSi from private investment firms Narra Venture Capital II LP and Narra Associates II Limited, increasing its stake in PSi from 83.25 percent to 100 percent of the company.



The buyout consolidated IMI’s ownership in the company, giving it better control of PSi’s operations as well as the strategic direction of its business.