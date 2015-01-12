© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Isola names senior director – RF products Asia

Isola Group has promoted Dr. Fandy Wei to the role of Senior Director – RF Products and ODM-Marketing for Asia.

Dr. Wei will be responsible for obtaining qualifications for Isola’s new and emerging RF-technology products at major low-noise block downconverter (LNB) houses, base-station board fabricators and automotive radar-system board manufacturers located in Taiwan, and OEMs and PCB fabricators located throughout Asia. She will continue to lead the original design manufacturers (ODM) marketing efforts in Taiwan, focused on white box server and storage manufacturers.



Dr. Wei has nearly 20 years of experience in the PCB industry. She began her career with Chemiking Chemical Industry Co. in Taoyuan, Taiwan as the Manager of R&D and Technical Service. Later, she worked as a Research Scientist at Union Chemical Laboratories and at ITRI, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, and as a Deputy Manager of Technology at Baotek Industrial Materials Ltd. in Taoyuan, Taiwan.