Ireland´s WEEE collection<br>surpasses EU targets

According to businessworld.ie the WEEE collection in Ireland reached 14,587 tonnes which is equivalent to an annual collection rate of 6.7 Kg per person.



EU set up the target that the collection within EU should reach 4Kg per person annually before 2008.



"This is a stunning performance", Environmental Minister Dick Roche told businessworld.ie. "We are already running over 50pc above our 2008 target", he added.