© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Sanmina expands PCB/Backplane Presence in EMEA

Sanmina has appointed Mario Kramer as Director of Interconnect Sales for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

Mr. Kramer is based in Sanmina’s offices in Germany, and manages a team including Business Development, Field Applications Engineering and Customer Service.



“Mr. Kramer has more than 15 years of experience in the PCB industry, with expertise in the automotive, clean technology, industrial, medical, aerospace and communications markets. His experience compliments Sanmina’s own position as a recognised leader in advanced PCBs, backplanes and flex circuits,” said Michael Sparacino, Senior Vice President, Global Sales Interconnect at Sanmina.