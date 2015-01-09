© filmfoto dreamstime.com

RUAG Aerostructures' Emmen site looses jobs

The RUAG Aerostructures division's site in Emmen, Switzerland, is being realigned and adapted to meet current and future market conditions.

In addition to various modifications to processes, some HR measures are also necessary. The employee representatives have been notified of the planned measures. The employees concerned will be informed about their situation personally by the end of January.



The focus of the reorganisation is to secure the site in the long term through a sustainable cost structure. The anticipated fall in sales due to expiring orders and the new strategic focus on civil aviation programmes, requires the company to concentrate on its core competencies of machining, sheet metal processing, surface treatment and assembly, the company writes in a press release.



Following discussions with the other divisions and the employee representatives, some employees have been offered alternative positions within RUAG. Despite the internal transfers and a restrictive hiring policy, the reorganisation will result in 15-20 terminations of employment by the employer for business-related reasons. The employees affected will receive active support from an internal Job Centre to help them find a new position.