BAE Systems UK to take on 710 apprentices in 2015

BAE Systems in the UK will be taking on 710 apprentices in 2015, the highest intake in the Company’s history.

Next year's intake surpasses the record set in the previous year by 142 places and includes 45 places for apprentices who will eventually join companies in BAE Systems' supply chain or work in local engineering companies. The latter are funded under the UK Government's Employer Ownership Programme.



The new recruits – two-thirds of whom will be employed in engineering-related roles – will work across 14 of BAE Systems’ aerospace, security and defence sites around the UK and join the Company in September 2015. A significant portion of the apprentices will be based at the submarine design and manufacturing site in Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria, which requires hundreds of highly skilled staff to deliver the five remaining Astute class attack submarines and to develop the new 'Successor' submarines which are scheduled to replace the Vanguard class from 2028.



Richard Hamer, Education Director & Head of Early Career Programmes at BAE Systems, said: “As well as reflecting the workload at our sites, our year-on-year increase in apprentice recruitment reflects the continued success of our training programmes in developing skilled and committed employees who are highly valued by the business. Our apprentices have a fantastic track record of reaching the highest leadership positions at BAE Systems with the MD of our military aircraft business beginning his career as an apprentice.”



Skills Minister Nick Boles added: “Today’s figures from BAE Systems demonstrate the huge progress that has been made under this Government in ensuring young people are entering into high quality apprenticeships. The input of employers such as BAE Systems has been absolutely crucial to this progress, and I congratulate the company on the success of its excellent apprenticeships programme.”