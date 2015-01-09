© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 09, 2015
BAE Systems UK to take on 710 apprentices in 2015
BAE Systems in the UK will be taking on 710 apprentices in 2015, the highest intake in the Company’s history.
Next year's intake surpasses the record set in the previous year by 142 places and includes 45 places for apprentices who will eventually join companies in BAE Systems' supply chain or work in local engineering companies. The latter are funded under the UK Government's Employer Ownership Programme.
The new recruits – two-thirds of whom will be employed in engineering-related roles – will work across 14 of BAE Systems’ aerospace, security and defence sites around the UK and join the Company in September 2015. A significant portion of the apprentices will be based at the submarine design and manufacturing site in Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria, which requires hundreds of highly skilled staff to deliver the five remaining Astute class attack submarines and to develop the new 'Successor' submarines which are scheduled to replace the Vanguard class from 2028.
Richard Hamer, Education Director & Head of Early Career Programmes at BAE Systems, said: “As well as reflecting the workload at our sites, our year-on-year increase in apprentice recruitment reflects the continued success of our training programmes in developing skilled and committed employees who are highly valued by the business. Our apprentices have a fantastic track record of reaching the highest leadership positions at BAE Systems with the MD of our military aircraft business beginning his career as an apprentice.”
Skills Minister Nick Boles added: “Today’s figures from BAE Systems demonstrate the huge progress that has been made under this Government in ensuring young people are entering into high quality apprenticeships. The input of employers such as BAE Systems has been absolutely crucial to this progress, and I congratulate the company on the success of its excellent apprenticeships programme.”
The new recruits – two-thirds of whom will be employed in engineering-related roles – will work across 14 of BAE Systems’ aerospace, security and defence sites around the UK and join the Company in September 2015. A significant portion of the apprentices will be based at the submarine design and manufacturing site in Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria, which requires hundreds of highly skilled staff to deliver the five remaining Astute class attack submarines and to develop the new 'Successor' submarines which are scheduled to replace the Vanguard class from 2028.
Richard Hamer, Education Director & Head of Early Career Programmes at BAE Systems, said: “As well as reflecting the workload at our sites, our year-on-year increase in apprentice recruitment reflects the continued success of our training programmes in developing skilled and committed employees who are highly valued by the business. Our apprentices have a fantastic track record of reaching the highest leadership positions at BAE Systems with the MD of our military aircraft business beginning his career as an apprentice.”
Skills Minister Nick Boles added: “Today’s figures from BAE Systems demonstrate the huge progress that has been made under this Government in ensuring young people are entering into high quality apprenticeships. The input of employers such as BAE Systems has been absolutely crucial to this progress, and I congratulate the company on the success of its excellent apprenticeships programme.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments