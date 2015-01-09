© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Kostal to expand in Macedonia

Kostal, an independent German based family company and a supplier of electronic, electromechanical and mechatronic products for industrial organisations, plans to establish a factory in Macedonia.

The company is planning to increase its production capacities in Europe – in order to meet continued growth – through an investment in Macedonia. The finalization of the contract is expected to occur by the end of January 2015, the company writes in a press release.



The plan consists of launching a Brownfield operation in early 2015, followed by a Greenfield operation in 2017-2018. The target location is the region Ohrid-Struga. The initial phase of the investment is focus on the manufacturing of mechatronic products and is anticipated to create up to a 1'000 jobs. The site is will be set up so that it will allow for future expansions.



“The Kostal investment plan in Ohris aligned with our growth strategy and our commitment to serve our global customers by providing them products with the best quality, technology and cost said Mr. Christopher Sanders, Kostal Executive Vice President Coordination Subsidiaries.