© evertiq

Elvia PCB renews its Nadcap certification for Aerospace

Elvia PCB’s main plant in Coutances, France, achieved the renewal of its Nadcap certification (SAE Aerospace Standard AS7003) at the end of 2014.

"The renewal of the Nadcap certification shows strong continuity in the technology and quality support that we provide to our strategic customers" commented Edouard Piedagnel, site Operations Director of Elvia PCB Group’s main plant. "This is a true sign of maturity for Elvia PCB Group, which enables us to continue to offer the most up-to-date standards to our strong, growing aerospace customer base, both in Europe and the Americas." added Benoit Hareng, Head of international sales.



According to the latest ZVEI market study, Elvia PCB Group is the 4th largest PCB manufacturer in Europe. The company is also the European leader in high technology PCBs for the aerospace and military markets, which represent almost 50% of its turnover.