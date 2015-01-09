© ilya shahau dreamstime.com

Landis+Gyr to strengthen DONG Energy's metering management

Landis+Gyr have signed an agreement with DONG Energy for a Meter Data Management System which will be integrated into the utility's existing IT architecture.

Over the next four years, Landis+Gyr will deliver its Gridstream meter data management system (MDMS) to DONG Energy. Between 2017 and 2020, DONG Energy will replace its entire residential meter base with smart meters, totaling one million metering end-points. The Landis+Gyr solution will enable the utility to efficiently process and validate hourly energy data collected from the smart meters.



Michael Sørensen, Country Manager of Landis+Gyr Denmark, says that the agreement is a milestone, "We are proud to be providing key features to DONG Energy's smart metering deployment. In today's smart grid developments, utilities are increasingly integrating MDMS with other systems and continue to rely upon our solution to efficiently process large amounts of data."



Vice President Anders Vikkelsø at DONG Energy says, "The Landis+Gyr solution has been chosen with our exact market needs and expectations in mind. We have now taken the first important step to ensure that, by the end of 2020, all of DONG Energy's one million customers have remotely read electricity meters."