Electrolube sees increased global sales

Electrolube saw double-digit growth in global sales for 2014. Electrolube emerged into 2014 with a fresh new identity – following the rebrand at the end of 2013 – and escalating demand for new products, which opened up new opportunities and markets.

With increased growth figures year on year, 2014 has seen the biggest growth in the company’s 72 year history. The Chinese R&D team, based at Electrolube’s manufacturing facility in Beijing, is making advances in high performance, innovative materials. The company’s long term strategy of developing subsidiaries, incorporating warehousing and sales, for customers in each country has also proved highly successful in expanding the business and effectively meeting the demands of its customers worldwide.



Ron Jakeman, Electrolube’s Group Managing Director, said, “It’s been an excellent year for Electrolube. We have continued to make significant investments into advancing our technical resources further and delivered a strong global performance across all the markets we serve. In 2015, we will continue to expand the company’s localised presence and demonstrate our technical leadership by making major investments in developing reliable, next generation solutions for the industry that are safe to the environment and the operator. As a collaborative solutions provider with an unparalleled R&D resource and thorough testing facility, we will continue to focus on solving customer issues and offering expert guidance to help improve processes, productivity and ultimately the quality and reliability of customer products.”