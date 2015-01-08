© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Mycronic machines soldier on for Aaron PCB

When Aaron PCB’s long-standing Mycronic machine had clocked in almost 50'000 manufacturing hours, the company management decided it was time for an upgrade.

So they got in touch with Mycronic and, based on their new manufacturing needs and future projections, placed an order for a MY100LXe-10.



Aaron PCB is a contract manufacturer specialising in SMT electronics assembly, through-hole assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, cabling and box build assembling. Located in Shannon, Ireland, the team covers low- to medium-volume areas of manufacturing.



“We purchased the MYDATA TP11-UFP machine back in 1999 and by the middle of this year it had clocked in almost 50,000 hours”, explained Gerard Murray, Managing Director at Aaron PCB. “We were impressed with its capabilities and, since we were planning to increase production decided to add the MY100LXe-10 to our ‘fleet’. The equipment has been set up since July and so far it’s a matter of getting used to maximizing its capabilities”, he added.



“When we opted for Mycronic’s new machine we found the entire process easy and streamlined”, Gerard Murray continued. “Mycronic did the installation and training on the machine, so they were onsite for five days. The engineers seemed very knowledgeable, polite and everything was up and running by the end of the week when we commenced production! We are very happy with our purchase and we see lots of new opportunities for ourselves and our clients in the future”, he concluded.