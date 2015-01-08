© rehm thermal systems

Rehm USA has a new Managing Director

Paul Handler will be taking over responsibility for sales and service in North America with immediate effect.

As the new managing director at Rehm USA in Atlanta, Paul Handler is the contact responsible for customers in North America and Canada with immediate effect. Alongside the marketing of systems, the manager will particularly focus on expanding the service network in North America as well as monitoring new technological developments within the electronics sector.



“I look forward to my new role, in particular, to providing our customers and partners with comprehensive support and advice. The quality and process reliability of the systems make Rehm an important reference in the American market, particularly in automotive, medical technology, air and aerospace technology, and defence technology. I want to build on this success in the future,” Paul Handler explains. Rehm Thermal Systems also offers a wide product portfolio of systems in North America for a great many application areas, including reflow soldering systems using convection or condensation, tried-and-tested drying systems, hot and cold functional testing systems, together with a complete range of selective conformal coating lines for printed circuit board protection.



“We are pleased to have Paul Handler on board as an expert who knows the structure of the North American market very well and is able to provide effective support to the global sales and service for our customers with his team,” stresses Rehm Thermal Systems’ Chief Customer Officer Michael Hanke.