A4WP and PMA to merge

The Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) and Power Matters Alliance (PMA) have signed a Letter of Intent to merge and establish an organization that will accelerate the availability and deployment of wireless charging technology on a global scale.

The A4WP and PMA, leaders in wireless charging technology, have agreed in principal to the terms of the merger that is expected to close by mid-2015. The merger caps a productive year between the two organizations that announced a separate collaboration agreement in February, 2014.



One of the main objectives of the new organization is to accelerate the transition to volume economies of scale of wireless power transfer technology to benefit consumers, mobile network operators, consumer-facing commercial and retail brands, and the consumer electronics industry, including its semiconductor and manufacturing partners. Consumers will gain access to an exciting and enhanced battery charging and power management experience sooner across the full spectrum of devices in daily use. Mobile network operators and commercial and retail brands can commit to the necessary investment confident of stable, long-term evolution and management of innovative wireless charging technologies. For the consumer electronics industry, in particular, the benefit is the creation of a competitive, multi-source and innovative supplier base to drive value-added features into product roadmaps across a broad range of devices from Bluetooth headsets to wearables to smartphones, and on up to tablets, notebooks and laptops, among many others.



“The ‘standards war’ narrative presents a false choice,” said Kamil Grajski, Board Chair and President, Alliance for Wireless Power. “Consider that the typical mass-market smartphone contains a multiplicity of radio technologies (Bluetooth, NFC, WiFi, 3G, LTE) each built around a vibrant ecosystem, whereas other devices are single-mode (Bluetooth headset). The A4WP PMA merger is in the same spirit: enable the market to apply technologies to their best use cases.”



“The key to volume economics is to combine best-in-class wireless power transfer technology with innovative cloud-based network services,” said Ron Resnick, President, Power Matters Alliance. “The best-in-breed combination of A4WP and PMA assures decision-makers throughout the industry of responsible stewardship of these essential contributing technologies.”



Under terms of the Letter of Intent, the new entity will operate under a to-be-announced new name.