OSI Systems receives order for RTT inspection systems

OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, has received an order worth approximately USD 5 million to provide multiple units of its Rapiscan Real Time Tomography (RTT) 110 screening system to an international customer.

OSI Systems CEO, Deepak Chopra, stated, "We look forward to providing the RTT to another important aviation customer. The RTT110 is an excellent choice as it is approved to the most demanding European standard for explosives detection."



The RTT110 is designed to provide high resolution scanning and automated threat detection of packages, containers and baggage at rates of up to 1'800 items per hour.