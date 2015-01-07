© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Kulicke & Soffa acquires Assembléon

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake of Assembléon B.V., in an all cash transaction for USD 98 million.

Headquartered in Singapore, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, is a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment.



Bruno Guilmart, Kulicke & Soffa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Assembléon and its talented employees into the K&S family. Assembléon’s existing solutions and technological competencies present a very attractive strategic opportunity and further extend our ability to capitalize on the advanced packaging market. Assembléon brings a deep-rooted history of innovation, a portfolio of solutions with industry leading process capabilities and meaningful participation in the automotive and industrial markets serving a strong base of leading customers. Our corporate cultures of technology and market leadership serve complementary core businesses and increase our collective presence in high-growth markets.”



Jeroen de Groot, Assembléon’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Assembléon is looking forward to leveraging Kulicke & Soffa’s extensive sales, distribution and service network; strong customer relationships; and proven interconnect expertise to grow the advanced packaging business. The Company’s robust fundamentals will serve as a catalyst to accelerate our product development and further enhance our service offerings. This is a winning proposition for both companies and sets the stage for significant developments in the semiconductor packaging sector.”



Assembléon’s calendar 2014 revenue is currently anticipated to be approximately USD 90 million. Kulicke & Soffa intends to close this acquisition by January 15, 2015 and expects the transaction to be accretive within the first year.