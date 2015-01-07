© evertiq

Ekra chooses Scanditron as new distribution partner

German-based stencil and screen printer manufacturer, Ekra, has chosen Scanditron as their new distribution partner in the North of Europe.

From January 2015 Scanditron will be responsible for the sales and service of Ekra stencil printers and spare parts in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.



“With our new partner Scanditron we will be able to offer additional local resources for support and also present the superior performance of our printers on a broader front” says Teemu Saarinen, Sales Manager for the Nordic and Baltic countries and Russia at ASYS Automation Nordic Oy.



Björn Johnsson, Managing Director for the Scanditron Group, comments “After carefully evaluating different product strategies within solder paste printing, we have concluded that partnering with Ekra will allow us to provide an optimal solution for customers with a wide variety of printing requirements. We’re very enthusiastic about working together with the Ekra team because we are impressed by Ekra’s technical quality and we also value their long term investments in development to provide versatile and extremely accurate printers with intuitive user-friendly software.”