Pelican Imaging and Jabil to build array camera module

Pelican Imaging and Jabil Circuit will collaborate to produce a high-resolution array camera module for inclusion in a reference design that allows very accurate near-field and far-field depth acquisition.

The new Jabil camera module, based on Pelican's array camera architecture, is expected to be broadly available in Q2 2015.



Irvin Stein, Business Unit Director of Jabil's Embedded Camera Group, noted, "We believe that array cameras are a key segment of the embedded camera market and will experience significant growth...we're looking forward to fulfilling the demand for this from Jabil's customers worldwide."



"We're excited to be partnering with a company with such scale and global reach," said Pelican Imaging CEO and President Chris Pickett. "The team at Jabil deeply understands this technology, which allows us to quickly bring new products to market that leverage Pelican's software solutions."



Pelican Imaging's advances in computational imaging have enabled a high-resolution light field camera in a very thin mobile form factor. At under 4mm thick, the Pelican camera is suited for mobile applications, as well as other growing markets and others.