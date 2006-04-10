Teknoprod shines for BT Products

Poland and Sweden based EMS provider Teknoprod AB has received the supplier of the year award from BT Products.

Teknoprod AB is supplying Cable harnesses to BT Products. According to BT Products, Teknoprod has during many years of cooperation with BT Products developed to a supplier in the premier league. The personnel and the management in Poland and Sweden have been very engaged in offering cost reduction at the same time as the highest quality and delivery performance have been registered. BT Products has been able to benefit from Teknoprod's proposals when we are developing new products and processes.