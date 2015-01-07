© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Omron appoints Electro Mark as new representative

Omron Electronic Components has appointed Electro Mark, Inc. as its new manufacturer's representative for the upper Midwest market in the US.

"We are delighted to bring Electro Mark into the Omron family," said Kris Whitehouse, Director of Area Sales for Omron Electronic Components- Americas. "The Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa markets are extremely critical, so it was important that we chose the right partner. I feel strongly that Electro Mark's team will deliver the new technology focus, along with superior service, to both our customers and our distribution partners. We look forward to a long and successful relationship."



Regarding Electro Mark's new partnership with Omron, President Mark Yost said, "Omron is recognized world-wide for providing superior quality products utilizing leading-edge technology. Representing Omron allows us to offer a truly complementary and synergistic product offering to our growing customer base. We are excited to partner with Omron and look forward to providing superior sales growth and customer support."