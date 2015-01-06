© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Contracts worth EUR 110 million for Kongsberg Automotive

Kongsberg Automotive’s Driver Control Systems business area has been awarded contracts within Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) systems for Commercial Vehicles.

The value of these contracts is estimated to be EUR 110 million (NOK 990 million) over a 5 year duration.



Deliveries under the contracts will start to ramp up in 2016 and 2017 within the Kongsberg Automotive manufacturing locations in South and North America. The business awards reflect the significant investments and strong focus by Kongsberg Automotive on AMT products.



“It’s of vital importance that we play a significant role in the growing AMT segment ahead, and these business awards show we have the right competence and product solutions required. We are well positioned to support the market transition from Manual Transmissions to Automated Manual Transmission” said Hans Peter Havdal, CEO of Kongsberg Automotive.



“Heavy Duty trucks are increasingly adapting to AMT technology, and it is imperative to have innovative technology, a global team and strong customer relations to win business within this area”, said Håkon Amundsen, VP Sales & Marketing of Driver Control Systems. “Our target is to further strengthen these competitive advantages and increase market share within AMT in all major regions going forward. These wins show we are very well positioned within DCS to meet current and future market trends”, concluded Håkon Amundsen.