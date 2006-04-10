SMT & Inspection | April 10, 2006
New solution for SMT profitability
Assembléon adds a new dimension to integrated electronics manufacturing. By offering unique improved performance and operational cost management to its customers, it is enhancing SMT manufacturing profitability.
Assembléon Installed Base Support provides solutions for its customers to:
optimize line output and yield; minimize process changeover times; improve the production line's ramp-up capabilities; manage the Assembléon machines' operational cost levels through the years. This is the base for Assembléon's introduction of new products and services addressing both cost-ofmaintenance management as well as machine performance improvement
Cost Management - Feeder Repair Services As component feeder maintenance has a significant positive impact on the unscheduled downtime of the equipment as well as on the associated cost, Assembléon introduces a package that ensures optimal feeder performance. Depending on specific customers' preference, the feeder installed park can be maintained by Assembléon or by the customer itself.
Performance Improvement - FCM II Multiflex Upgrade Assembléon introduces an upgrade to the FCM II base which provides greater flexibility to the machines. Short machine calibration time significantly contributes to the reduction of scheduled machine downtimes when introducing a new process. Assembléon's new FCM Lite software upgrade package reduces calibration time to only 15 minutes. This increases the number of hours of valuable production for the company each time the process and/or application is changed.
Performance Improvement - AX Speedpack Another field upgrade, this time for Assembléon's AX range, dramatically increases existing line speeds and improves line balancing. The Speedpack software package increases the output of the company's SMD (Surface Mounted Device) placement equipment lines by up to 15%, while also improving line balancing. The speed for the AX5, for example, increases from IPC 9850 speed 94,300 up to 110,000 components/hour. Speedpack runs on new machines, and currently installed machines can be upgraded.
Heavy Investments in Asian Sales and Support Infrastructure having traded in Asia for more than two decades, Assembléon continues to ramp up its presence in key locations like Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing. The company is continuing to invest heavily in its sales and support infrastructure.
Two new competence centers - in Shanghai and Singapore - provide demonstrations, training and engineering support. A spare parts warehouse in Shanghai and spare parts hub in Shenzhen assure parts availability. Other developments include the Philips Centre in Taiwan, the start-up of manufacturing in Suzhou, and new offices in Beijing and Shenzhen. These facilities add to the established offices in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, the Philippines, South East Asia, and India. Worldwide engineering and application expertise is centered in Assembléon's headquarters in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. This is backed by the world-class research and development resources of its parent company, Royal Philips Electronics.
