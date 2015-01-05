© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

SingTel and Ericsson in pilot for in-building experience

SingTel is right now conducting a trial of Ericsson’s Radio Dot System to vastly improve the in-building mobile broadband experience in Singapore.

The live trial is currently underway at Changi Business Park, with the ambition to extend SingTel’s LTE and 3G network coverage into enterprise buildings and public venues. The Radio Dot System solution enables operators to deliver coverage and capacity in any size or type of building. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with SingTel’s LTE and 3G networks.



Tay Soo Meng, SingTel's Group Chief Technology Officer, says: “We are excited to work with Ericsson to bring the benefits of the Radio Dot System to our customers. The elegant design and simple installation of the Dot suits a wide variety of buildings in Singapore.