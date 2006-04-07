DSE introduce new RF shielded fixture

DSE A/S introduces a new highly-developed RF Shielded Fixture for test of wireless communication.

DSE A/S in Horsens, Denmark, who develops test systems for the information technology, telecommunications and electronics industries, has recently launched a new highly-developed RF Shielded Fixture - the DSE5105, which is applicable for production testing of wireless communication such as Bluetooth, WLAN, remote controls, mobile telephones, etc. The new product is the latest innovation in DSE's growing product line.



A customised product for a growing market

DSE5105 RF Shielded Fixture is unique, as it is designed for customisation with the manufacturer. Fixture adjustments and updates to accommodate other products are performed in a very easy and simple manner. The customisation features offer substantial benefits to the individual manufacturer in a world where electronic products are in constant development.



"Look at the development of mobile telephones. Time to Market is extremely short, and the demands for new models with new functionality increase all the time. It is therefore very important that the manufacturer can adapt quickly to the market", says Jørgen Kjærsgaard, Sales Manager of DSE A/S - Test Technology Division.



Expressions of interest from several manufacturers

The development of the new RF Shielded Fixture is part of an expansion strategy within RF testing. "We have worked with RF products for many years, and therefore we have extensive experience and competency in this particular area. This new fixture is just one in a wide range of new products within test systems that we are currently working on".



Several existing and new potential customers have expressed interest in the new RF Shielded Fixture. "We have already received expressions of interest from manufacturers in Denmark and abroad. Our customers see good potential in the new fixture, and we look very much forward to introducing and launching the product on seminars and at trade fairs all over Europe during the next couple of months", concludes Jørgen Kjærsgaard.