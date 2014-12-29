© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 29, 2014
Russian/German/Turkish solar manufacturing partnership
Solar Systems (Russia), SCHMID Group (Germany) and Pekintas Group (Turkey) signed an agreement for establishing a new cell and module manufacturing line in SEZ (special economic zone) Alabuga, Russia, with the annual capacity of 200MWp to be commissioned in two phases.
SCHMID and Pekintas will act as the general contractor for setting up the manufacturing lines, building and facilities.
In 2013, a new governmental program for renewable energy development support was set up in Russia (so-called CSA - capacity supply agreements, the right to submit the CSA is traded every year via special auction). Being a newly built entity, Solar Systems (established by Chinese shareholder Amur-Sirius in 2014 specifically for the development of the renewable energy market in the country) managed to win the biggest amount of CSA quotes among all the participants on the tender held in May-June, 2014 by Russian Market Council (175 MW of solar parks to be commissioned by the company in 2016-2018).
Solar Systems also plans to participate in upcoming tenders to be held in years 2015 and 2016 and to offer solar modules to other market players in Russia together with the plans to export the production.
Christian Schmid, President and CEO at the SCHMID Group, regards this agreement as another milestone for SCHMID in maintaining its position as the leading supplier of turnkey manufacturing solutions in the emerging PV markets: "Solar Systems has a leading position in Russia's emerging PV market and we are proud to be the technology partner of Solar Systems. As a result of our partnership with Pekintas we are able to support our customers with reliable and inclusive integrated manufacturing solutions, enabling highly competitive local manufacturing".
"As Pekintas Group we value and honor this important agreement as a perfect example of multinational understanding and cooperation in the renewable energy field. We believe this project will be setting new standards in turnkey integration and will put Solar Systems into an undisputed leadership in quality and efficiency in Russia. This development shall be integrated into and supported in various ways by our existing partnership with SCHMID Group in Turkey, successfully operating since 2012", states Özhan Olcay, President and CEO at the Pekintas Group.
In 2013, a new governmental program for renewable energy development support was set up in Russia (so-called CSA - capacity supply agreements, the right to submit the CSA is traded every year via special auction). Being a newly built entity, Solar Systems (established by Chinese shareholder Amur-Sirius in 2014 specifically for the development of the renewable energy market in the country) managed to win the biggest amount of CSA quotes among all the participants on the tender held in May-June, 2014 by Russian Market Council (175 MW of solar parks to be commissioned by the company in 2016-2018).
Solar Systems also plans to participate in upcoming tenders to be held in years 2015 and 2016 and to offer solar modules to other market players in Russia together with the plans to export the production.
Christian Schmid, President and CEO at the SCHMID Group, regards this agreement as another milestone for SCHMID in maintaining its position as the leading supplier of turnkey manufacturing solutions in the emerging PV markets: "Solar Systems has a leading position in Russia's emerging PV market and we are proud to be the technology partner of Solar Systems. As a result of our partnership with Pekintas we are able to support our customers with reliable and inclusive integrated manufacturing solutions, enabling highly competitive local manufacturing".
"As Pekintas Group we value and honor this important agreement as a perfect example of multinational understanding and cooperation in the renewable energy field. We believe this project will be setting new standards in turnkey integration and will put Solar Systems into an undisputed leadership in quality and efficiency in Russia. This development shall be integrated into and supported in various ways by our existing partnership with SCHMID Group in Turkey, successfully operating since 2012", states Özhan Olcay, President and CEO at the Pekintas Group.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments