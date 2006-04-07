Electronics Production | April 07, 2006
IC center opens in Czech Republic
Silicon & Software Systems Ltd. (S3)'s new System IC design center will today officially be opened by the Irish Ambassador to the Czech Republic, His Excellency Donal Hamill.
The new center provides significant additional capacity to S3's existing design center, allowing S3 to grow its presence in the Czech Republic. With office space for over one hundred engineers at this new facility, S3 plans on expanding the high quality, cost-effective services currently provided to its multi-national semiconductor clients.
"We are very pleased to announce this expansion in our design capacity in this important region after nearly twenty years of building a successful IC design business," said Dermot Barry, General Manager of System IC at S3. "Prague offers S3 a business environment with modern infrastructure and proximity to many of our customers with European activities along with access to a pool of highly trained engineers with excellent communication skills. Our Prague teams have a history of delivering high quality and already have been involved in the development of a number of 65nm Integrated Circuits. We plan to continue to maintain our high standards of first-time-right designs."
S3's activities in Prague date back to 1998 and currently the engineering team designs IC products on leading edge processes down to 65nm for major semiconductor manufacturers and fabless semiconductor clients. The team has a significant number of senior professionals with capabilities across the full design chain for complex mixed signal SoCs and extensive experience in a range of EDA (Electronic Design Automation) environments.
