AWS Electronics Group starts journey to TS 16949

AWS has won new orders in the European Automotive sector. The project has required significant investment in new equipment and a new production hall dedicated to the automotive work.

In winning the order AWS will now seek full accreditation to the ISO/TS 16949 Technical Specification. This sets out the quality system requirements for the design/ development, production, installation and servicing of automotive related products.



The journey to TS 16949 is already well underway. The new processes and equipment is being set up and AWS is initially operating under a ‘letter of conformity’ with stage audits during 2015 as per the normal process steps to TS 16949 full accreditation.



AWS CEO Paul Deehan comments: “With the investment we have made both in the UK at our facility in Slovakia we are well-placed to support the automotive market. Slovakia, Germany and Central Europe in general is a key manufacturing location for automobiles, and our plant in Namestovo Slovaki is within easy reach of at least three major car makers and a significant numer of Tier1 and Tier 2 suppliers within CEE.”