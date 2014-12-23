© evertiq

PartnerTech Inc. poised for growth in medtech

As the MedTech industry anticipates a repeal of the excise tax, PartnerTech Inc. ramps up capabilities for anticipated growth with additional certifications.

All signs point to growth in the MedTech industry with an uptick in employment and the likelihood of a repeal of the excise tax originally levied to fund the Affordable Care Act. The industry is anticipating annual growth of 9.3% and PartnerTech Inc. is prepared to answer the call for additional manufacturing resources with the recent addition of ISO 13485 certification.



Medical device manufacturers in the U.S. are cautiously hopeful that the 2.3% excise tax on revenues will be repealed due to new GOP gains and bi-partisan support from Democrats. The tax, projected to bring in USD 29 billion over 10 years, was considered a financial pillar of the Affordable Care Act but has been blamed for stifling medical innovation as R&D budgets were cut in response to the tax. A repeal of the tax is favourable to both the U.S. and the global MedTech industry with regard to optimized distribution channels.



Gary Bruce, President and Managing Director of PartnerTech, NA stated “PartnerTech has a long history of partnering with medical device manufacturers and we’re looking forward to growing our business even further with this additional certification.”