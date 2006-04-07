Schenker at Semicon in Munich

International logistics company demonstrated specialist solutions for semiconductor and high-tech industry.

The integrated logistics provider Schenker AG successfully exhibited at SEMICON Europa. As part of its overall service offering, the company provides special logistics solutions to semiconductor manufacturers and equipment suppliers. With its presence at the show, Schenker highlighted its expertise and growing involvement in the semiconductor sector.



Supply chain management plays an important role in the semiconductor industry where greater capacities have to be delivered in increasingly shorter time frames. High efficiency and flexibility are indispensable, which means that integrated logistics is getting more and more important. During the 'ramp-up phase' between the planning and opening of a new wafer fab, for instance, on demand supply is key. In these critical environments comprehensive logistics concepts are an absolute necessity.



In addition to pure logistics packages, Schenker also offers a range of value-added services: Depending on the particular needs of the customer, the company provides warehousing facilities and just-in-time delivery, deals with guarantee claims and returned goods, or runs call centres staffed with its own specially trained personnel. For semiconductor customers, Schenker can provide complete production lines and even handle the installation of equipment under clean-room conditions via its own specialists. In this way, Schenker becomes a true one-stop-shop for all logistical matters.



"We can offer virtually any service with our comprehensive custom-made logistics concepts. We are very open to applying our expertise in new and innovative ways, depending on the needs of the customer," commented Jochen Müller, Schenker's executive in charge of high-tech logistics.



With annual sales of 9 billion euros, 42,000 employees and about 1,100 offices around the world, Schenker is one of the world's leading providers of integrated logistics services, offering land operations, air and sea freight as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management from a single source. Schenker is a part of DB Logistics, the Transportation and Logistics Division of Deutsche Bahn AG.