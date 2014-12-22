© adam121 dreamstime.com

Mycronic adjusts the outlook upwards for 2014

Mycronic's sales outlook for 2014 has been in the span of SEK 1'150 – 1'250 million (EURO 121.5 - 132.1 million).However, both business areas, SMT and PG, is developing above expectations.



and the company is now making an adjustment upwards.

Due to the positive development in both business areas, Mycronic is making new assessment for sales in 2014. According to the new outlook, sales will be approximately SEK 1,440 million (EUR 152.2 million).



“In September, 2014 we received an order for a Pexision-80 mask writer for cost-effective manufacturing of the most advanced photomasks for display applications. At the time of the order, delivery was expected during the first quarter in 2015”, says Lena Olving, President and CEO of Mycronic AB. “Completion of the newly developed machine has been faster than planned and we have agreed to send the machine to our customer already by the end of this year. The P-80 delivery is the main reason for the upwards adjustment of 2014 full year sales assessment.”