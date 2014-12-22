© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 22, 2014
Epec expands manufacturing facility
Epec Engineered Technologies, a company designing and manufacturing custom build to print electronic products recently expanded by adding additional manufacturing space to their North American headquarters.
By adding an additional 4'000 sq ft of manufacturing space in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to their existing 20'000 sq ft, Epec has been able to optimize their manufacturing process for two product lines – custom battery packs and fans & motors, along with re-configuring their warehouse and quality control areas to improve product flow through their test and assembly process.
"We have doubled the number of people in manufacturing over the last 3 months and with the 20% plus growth that we have seen in 2014, the added space was needed to continue to allow us to meet customer needs", commented Marc Leclair, VP of Operations.
The increase in space was in part related to the recent change in energy efficiency requirements by Energy Star. The mandate pushed a significant reduction in the power consumption of commercial refrigeration units, which created a spike in demand for the ECplus Motor. New and existing Epec customers took notice and have since started to invest more in energy efficient fans and motors.
"Investing in expansion has been one of the reasons that Epec has grown so much in the past 10 years, as every company must be improving their capabilities to continue to provide value to their customers", remarked Ed McMahon, CEO. "We also needed additional space as our printed circuit board business has grown over 13% in 2014 due to our willingness and ability to provide inventory management services for our customers."
