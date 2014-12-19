© marilyn gould dreamstime com

Merry Christmas from Evertiq

The year is coming to an end, but first we have to go through Christmas and New Years, and all the food that it includes. We here at Evertiq would like to take the opportunity to thank you all for being a part of our 2014.

During the holiday period, Evertiq will still be running – with reduces staff however – so don't forget to check in to see what's going on in the – hopefully snow covered – world.



Before I let you all go I would just like to wish you a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.



Best Regards from the editorial team.