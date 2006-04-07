Fineplacer wins industry award

Offering innovative equipment solutions for rework and micro assembly, Berlin based Finetech announces that it has been awarded an Innovation Award in the category of Rework & Repair for its innovative 01005 Small Passive Rework Application Package.

The award was presented by EMAsia Magazine's Publisher Catherine Wong to Gunter Kuerbis (CEO) and Robin Liu during a Wednesday, April 5, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition International Hotel during NEPCON China/EMT China.



The ongoing trend in creating smaller and smaller components is challenging the rework equipment also. Just within the last two years, rework of 0201 components has become a daily requirement.



With the application package SPR (Small Passive Rework) for the FINEPLACER® Pico, FINETECH becomes the cutting edge company to present a solution for the next generation of passive components - 01005 (size 250x125 microns).



The system is equipped with high magnification optics and an optical vision system, which is able to show an overlay image of the component's bottom side and the target area to precisely align and place components. The integrated dispensing unit applies solder paste to the landing pads of small passive components with small and stable volumes. The FINEPLACER® Pico SPR provides placement accuracy better than 5 microns and is prepared for further challenges.



Apart from these, the system can handle other components like Flip Chips having several hundred bumps with 70 micron pitch and less (used on LCD panels), as well as micro packages and standard components like CSP or BGA.



The FINEPLACER® rework equipment provides the complete rework cycle within one system. This means not only removal of defective components but also residual solder removal, paste printing and placement as well as reflow of new components.