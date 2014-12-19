© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab signs CLS contract for Gripen NG in Brazil

Saab and the Brazilian Ministry of Defence, through the Air Force Aeronautics Command (COMAER), have signed a contract for Gripen NG contractor logistics support (CLS).

The total order value is SEK 548 million (EUR 57.7 million). The order is expected to be booked by Saab in 2021.



The CLS contract includes continuous maintenance and support services for the Gripen NG aircraft, and their associated equipment, that will be delivered to Brazil during the five years between 2021 and 2026. The CLS services will be provided to COMAER by Saab and its Brazilian partners.



”This contract secures the Gripen NG logistics support solution for Brazil. It is also an important part of Saab's commitment to deliver the Gripen NG system to the Brazilian Air Force,” says Ulf Nilsson, Head of business unit Gripen within Saab’s business area Aeronautics.



The CLS contract is supplementary to the main contract with Brazil covering development and production of 36 Gripen NG aircraft, which was announced on 27 October 2014. The CLS contract will come into effect once certain conditions linked to the main contract – such as the delivery of aircraft - have been fulfilled.