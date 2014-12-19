© cicret Electronics Production | December 19, 2014
Cicret - an all-French gadget for the tech savvy
So what's it for? – well a smooth(er) life on the go. And possibly for avoiding some rather bendy problems (I'm looking at you iPhone 6 plus).
It may not spell a smoother ride for Apple and its designers (or other smartphone manufacturers at that), but for people using said smartphones it will. France-based Cicret is designing an ‘Add-on’ for your smartphone. Similar to a smartwatch, the Cicret bracelet, will place the smartphone right at your fingertips.
Nothing new there, you might say. So what's the deal? ___ I see you your skepticism and raise you a “just in a slightly cooler way”.
“When we started out, we wanted to design the technology of the future. We also wanted to be different. We looked at several designs, but decided pretty soon against a touchscreen. Everyone has those”, explains Guillaume Pommier, one of the founders. “Soon after that, we arrived at the solution we have now: pico projectors and sensors.”
Currently in talks with investors, Guillaume hints that the negotiations may come to a positive conclusion real soon. What is more interesting from a consumer point of view however is the fact that the company is readying the first prototypes for summer 2015. “We are confident and are working very fast. I am sure we will see the first prototypes in June or July next year.”
The Cicret bracelet will have 10 - 15 subsystems and Cicret wants it all-French. “We are working exclusively with French companies and we would like to keep it that way. The bracelet will have only a very small number of components and sub systems in it. So we have the chance to keep business in France.” Cicret is already working with a number of companies during this prototype phase, but negotiations with component suppliers are still ongoing.
But coming back to the prototypes and the mass market release. With the prototypes coming out in summer 2015, and a second investor round at about the same time, Guillaume predicts a Christmas 2015 release for the final product. Looking back at successful gadgets and their market introduction; this might be a smart thing to do.
With millions of smartphones floating around the globe; will it work with all OS available?, is my next question. Currently communicating only with Android phones, the French start-up is working on software solutions for all OS in the market. “The ultimate goal is to have an operating system that is ours. A Cicret OS if you so will. And that should be able to team up with everyone else.”
Nothing new there, you might say. So what's the deal? ___ I see you your skepticism and raise you a “just in a slightly cooler way”.
“When we started out, we wanted to design the technology of the future. We also wanted to be different. We looked at several designs, but decided pretty soon against a touchscreen. Everyone has those”, explains Guillaume Pommier, one of the founders. “Soon after that, we arrived at the solution we have now: pico projectors and sensors.”
Currently in talks with investors, Guillaume hints that the negotiations may come to a positive conclusion real soon. What is more interesting from a consumer point of view however is the fact that the company is readying the first prototypes for summer 2015. “We are confident and are working very fast. I am sure we will see the first prototypes in June or July next year.”
The Cicret bracelet will have 10 - 15 subsystems and Cicret wants it all-French. “We are working exclusively with French companies and we would like to keep it that way. The bracelet will have only a very small number of components and sub systems in it. So we have the chance to keep business in France.” Cicret is already working with a number of companies during this prototype phase, but negotiations with component suppliers are still ongoing.
But coming back to the prototypes and the mass market release. With the prototypes coming out in summer 2015, and a second investor round at about the same time, Guillaume predicts a Christmas 2015 release for the final product. Looking back at successful gadgets and their market introduction; this might be a smart thing to do.
With millions of smartphones floating around the globe; will it work with all OS available?, is my next question. Currently communicating only with Android phones, the French start-up is working on software solutions for all OS in the market. “The ultimate goal is to have an operating system that is ours. A Cicret OS if you so will. And that should be able to team up with everyone else.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments