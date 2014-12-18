© evertiq

Salcomp plans to expand operations in India

Salcomp is planning to expand its manufacturing operations in Chennai to meet growing demand from local and export markets.

Following Laird Technologies’ decision to suspend production in Chennai, Salcomp is in the process of acquiring the former Laird factory in Nokia Special Economic Zone.



The new facility will increase Salcomp Chennai’s factory space by 17,000 square meters and will be used for the expansion of charger, adapter and component production. Salcomp’s investment demonstrates our commitment to “Make in India”.